Who Paid for the Ventura County Star article of Nov 23 2014?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I want to know, why does the Ventura County Star, on November 23, 2014, have my picture with my pen pointing to Covid/Syncytia. I want to know who paid for this article?
The VC Start is owned by Gannett, the largest publisher of newspapers in the United States, including USA Today.
Please, help me resolve this mystery: Who Paid for this article?
Watch the full interview: https://rumble.com/v361gz8-stone-and-dr.-judy-mikovits-will-president-trump-be-able-to-stop-the.html