1&2 Samuel Commentary by Chuck Missler - Session 8 of 16
High Hopes
High Hopes
15 views • 11 months ago

Chuck Missler, Koinonia House


May 28, 2024


"And all this assembly shall know that the LORD saveth not with sword and spear: for the battle [is] the LORD'S, and he will give you into our hands." And it came to pass, when the Philistine arose, and came and drew nigh to meet David, that David hasted, and ran toward the army to meet the Philistine..." -1 Samuel 17:47-48


The two books of Samuel form a basic foundational study in the Old Testament. An understanding of this basic history is essential, not only to understanding the Old and New Testament, but in gaining a valid perspective of eschatological issues as well.


This study contains 16 hours of verse-by-verse teachings.


Copyright © 04-01-2003


Session 1: Chapters 1-3: https://www.brighteon.com/b2fbfda4-13a8-4f71-b8ad-caa57a73d854

Session 2: Chapters 4-6: https://www.brighteon.com/a063086b-eab0-4b83-a876-e58ad8f3544c

Session 3: Chapters 7-9: https://www.brighteon.com/c3e84f77-2840-4ba8-8c39-f1fb96fa13a4

Session 4: Chapters 10-12: https://www.brighteon.com/ed4440c8-e1ac-462b-95a4-89f893e152f4

Session 5: Chapters 13-16: https://www.brighteon.com/ecb2d82c-6d36-433f-97df-239a3557e233

Session 6: Chapters 17-20:

Session 7: Chapters 21-26:

Session 8: Chapters 27-31:


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JnV04Jl1Txo

bible studycommentarychuck misslerkoinonia house1 samuel2 samuel
