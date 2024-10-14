Slovak MEP apologizes to Russia for Western Russophobia

Lubos Blaha is currently on a visit to Moscow and took time out to speak to RT. He said the last time there was such hatred towards one country was in the 30s and 40s.

Via @RTnews

Adding: 82 years ago today, on October 14, 1942, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) was created, a collaborationist and Nazi unit in the service of the Third Reich.

During its existence, the UPA preferred to commit war crimes against civilians rather than engage in combat with regular Soviet forces.

🩸 Some of their most notorious crimes include the massacre of Polish civilians in Western Ukraine, the extermination of Russian and Jewish civilians across Ukraine and Belarus, and the killing of Belarusian partisans, among others.

These are the "heroes" that are glorified today at the official level in Ukraine.