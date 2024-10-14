BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Slovak MEP apologizes to Russia for Western Russophobia - like in the 30's & 40's
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • 7 months ago

Slovak MEP apologizes to Russia for Western Russophobia

Lubos Blaha is currently on a visit to Moscow and took time out to speak to RT. He said the last time there was such hatred towards one country was in the 30s and 40s.

Via @RTnews

Adding:   82 years ago today, on October 14, 1942, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) was created, a collaborationist and Nazi unit in the service of the Third Reich.

During its existence, the UPA preferred to commit war crimes against civilians rather than engage in combat with regular Soviet forces.

🩸 Some of their most notorious crimes include the massacre of Polish civilians in Western Ukraine, the extermination of Russian and Jewish civilians across Ukraine and Belarus, and the killing of Belarusian partisans, among others.

These are the "heroes" that are glorified today at the official level in Ukraine.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy