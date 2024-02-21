On my Way to CPAC 2024 and Look Who I Ran into at the Airport ~ Dr Cornel West

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News
On my way to CPAC 2024 and look who I ran into at the airport - the Trump hater Dr Cornel West. We disagree on a lot but appreciate him taking the time to say a few words.
Ben: "Down with Socialism! Down with ANTIFA and BLM! But if you’re a radical leftist, vote for Cornel West 😉.
For everyone else, #Trump2024 #UltraMAGA #MakeTrumpPresidentAgain
@BenBergquam