On my Way to CPAC 2024 and Look Who I Ran into at the Airport ~ Dr Cornel West

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News

On my way to CPAC 2024 and look who I ran into at the airport - the Trump hater Dr Cornel West. We disagree on a lot but appreciate him taking the time to say a few words.

Ben: "Down with Socialism! Down with ANTIFA and BLM! But if you’re a radical leftist, vote for Cornel West 😉.

For everyone else, #Trump2024 #UltraMAGA #MakeTrumpPresidentAgain





