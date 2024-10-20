Israeli Air Force carried out 175 strikes on Gaza and Lebanon over the past 24 hours - part 2 of 2

Israeli Air Force carried out 175 strikes on Gaza and Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

Adding:

About an hour ago several airstrikes targeted Aita al-Shaab village, where the Israeli army continues to destroy the village in an attempt to occupy it.

As for other areas, at least 15 airstrikes targeted Khiyam town and 4 others in Sohmor.

And:

The attacks on Sohmor yesterday, Israel killed the town's mayor in a targeted assassination.

Also:

Additional attacks in Bablieh town and various areas in Tyre.

As for the attack in Qabrikha, there are at least 4 martyrs.











