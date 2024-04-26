© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING NEWS: Biden Agrees To Debate—And Trump Offers To Square Off ‘Tonight’. President Joe Biden said definitively Friday for the first time he would debate former President Donald Trump, who for months has urged Biden to agree to a debate—leading Trump to offer to debate him “tonight.”
