Prisoner Hanan Malawani Released in the Al-Aqsa Flood Deal
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
30 followers
7 months ago


The Zionist occupation forces released the Palestinian prisoner Hanan Malawani, 23 years old, from the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, in implementation of the terms of the deal agreed upon by the Palestinian resistance and the Israeli side. Three Zionist women were released by the resistance in exchange for 90 Palestinian women and children imprisoned in the Zionist occupation prisons.

 The freed prisoner, Hanan Maalawani, 23 years old, from the city of Nablus, one of the prisoners released by the resistance in the deal today, speaks about the conditions of her release

Interview: Hanan Malawani, the prisoner.

Reporting: Faris odeh

Filmed: 20/01/2025

gazalebanonwest bankramallahal aqsa floud
