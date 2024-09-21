Biblical Health #62: Identifying Who Will Enter Into Heaven & Revealing Who Will Not!

Over 100 Billion Souls Have Walked On This Earth; Identifying The "Who & How" of Those Entering In...

98% of christian practice is pagan and anti-scripture; 80% of jewish practice is pagan & anti-scripture resulting in:

"The whole world is deceived"

Revelation 12:9...

"Come out of the churches/synagogues and then I'll be a Father to you and you shall be sons and daughters to me says Yahway Almighty"

II Corinthians 6:13-7:1..

Biblical Health #63: Identifying Who Will Enter Into Heaven & Revealing Who Will Not!

