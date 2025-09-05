Reproductive Ruin: Why Fertility Is Declining at Record Rates

Andrew Kaufman

They’ve sold you the lie of “overpopulation,” that there are too many of us, that humanity must be culled, and worst of all… that it’s your fault.





But the truth is the complete opposite. Fertility rates aren’t exploding… they’re collapsing.





Humanity is producing fewer children than ever before, and the numbers are plunging below survival levels…





Meanwhile, mainstream medicine has done everything to bury the real story: the toxins, chemicals, and lies that have sabotaged our ability to reproduce. This isn’t an accident, it’s an agenda.





In this groundbreaking episode of The True Health Report, Dr. Andrew Kaufman reveals the all hidden culprits behind the fertility epidemic (that they’re desperately trying to hide from you). Together, these factors have engineered a global fertility freefall, with birthrates below replacement and humanity on a path to extinction.





But rest assured, you can still reclaim your health, your future, and your legacy…





With the simple steps I share, you can protect yourself, revive your fertility, and stand against the agenda… before it’s too late.





What You’ll Learn:

• Why the overpopulation crisis is a myth and population collapse is the real threat

• The shocking data on falling testosterone, collapsing sperm counts, and declining birthrates

• How endocrine disruptors (plastics, pesticides, heavy metals) sabotage reproduction

• Why “low cholesterol” dogma is destroying your hormones and fertility

• The hidden role of seed oils in obesity, infertility, and chronic disease

• How toxins show up in semen, ovarian fluid, and menstrual blood

• The real cause of “STDs” they don’t want you to know about

• Practical detox and nutrition strategies to restore fertility and vitality





This episode gives you the suppressed science, the evidence, and the clarity the textbooks left out, so you can reclaim your health, your fertility, and your future.





