UK Women are Women - Suing Maine - Letitia James Fraud

UK Supreme Court rules legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex





The Supreme Court has ruled that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex, in a decision which could have far-reaching implications for who can access single-sex services and spaces.





It came about after the Scottish government included transgender women in quotas to ensure gender balance on public sector boards. Campaign group For Women Scotland argued that sex-based protections should only apply to people born female.





The judges were tasked with deciding on the correct interpretation of “sex” and “woman” in the main piece of legislation setting out sex-based legal protections.





https://www.bbc.com/news/live/cvgq9ejql39t









Maine legal experts explain Trump's DOJ lawsuit over alleged Title IX violations





Attorneys in Maine are sharing insight into the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit over accusations that Maine is violating Title IX.





U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the lawsuit Wednesday morning. The lawsuit is seeking declaratory, injunctive, and damages relief.





Attorney Bill Harwood explained that the declaratory relief is asking the judge to decide how the federal law should be interpreted. He said the injunctive relief is asking the judge to tell Maine how to proceed based on their interpretation. The damages, Harwood said, are for any money that the federal government believes it deserves from Maine's stance and actions thus far.





https://www.newscentermaine.com/article/news/politics/maine-politics/maine-legal-experts-explain-trumps-doj-lawsuit-over-alleged-title-ix-violations-bondi/97-97c28fed-1552-4d51-b52a-409b164759a5









Trump administration refers NY AG Letitia James for potential prosecution over alleged mortgage fraud





New York Attorney General Letitia James — who infamously declared that “no one is above the law” when she was targeting Donald Trump — was hit with a federal criminal referral for instances of alleged mortgage fraud on Tuesday, according to a letter obtained by The Post.





Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director William Pulte sent the missive to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy AG Todd Blanche, alleging that James had “falsified records” to get home loans for a property in Virginia that she claimed was her “principal residence” in 2023 — while still serving as a New York state prosecutor.





https://nypost.com/2025/04/15/us-news/trump-administration-refers-ny-ag-tish-james-for-prosecution/









Bombshell Docs Prove Letitia James Married Her Own Father in Mortgage Fraud Scheme





Explosive documents reveal that New York Attorney General Letitia James illegally obtained a federal loan in 2011 by marring her own father as part of a twisted mortgage fraud scheme.





The damning evidence shows James refinanced her Brooklyn apartment building under the HAMP program, claiming it had just four units. But the official Certificate of Occupancy tells a different story: the Lafayette Avenue property actually boasts five apartments.





https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/bombshell-docs-prove-letitia-james-married-her-own-father-in-mortgage-fraud-scheme/