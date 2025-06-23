Breaking! Israel Flexes It's Right To Attack Itself!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Top stories tonight on Noticers Network News:
Mirrored from Bitchute Channel "Fiend Files"
•Israel successfully deploys another million dollar antisemite class interceptor missile.
•Many sex offenders probably injured;
•IDF takes to social media. Posts veiled Samson Option threat;
•False Flags & donkeys, what's next;
•Are we being distracted from Israel's ongoing extermination campaign in Gaza and the West Bank?