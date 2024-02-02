Truth and Righteousness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you did not know why Jesus was hated by his own household, learn fast. God will not tolerate ungodliness nor a form of godliness. If we cannot stand faithful to God in the little things, we will not stand with God in the bigger things. We become like Judas uniting with the wicked to fit in.