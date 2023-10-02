ABC Episode 109: “Psychiatrists Are Greedy Pill-Pushers”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“I had moments of lucidity.
They were few, but I had them. Sometimes the drugs did work. But there were
people who didn't get better, even with the medicine. What good is
hospitalisation, then? To gather together the human debris.”
― Rodrigo de Souza Leão, All Dogs Are Blue
“Psychotropic drugs have also been organized according to structure (e.g., tricyclic), mechanism (e.g., monoamine, oxidase inhibitor [MAOI]), history (first generation, traditional), uniqueness (e.g., atypical), or indication (e.g., antidepressant). A further problem is that many drugs used to treat medical and neurological conditions are routinely used to treat psychiatric disorders.”
― Benjamin J. Sadock, Kaplan and Sadock's Synopsis of Psychiatry: Behavioral Sciences/Clinical Psychiatry
~ FULL VIDEO: https://youtu.be/IsFhSm7To_0
~ PODCAST Episode release every Wednesday at https://BenjaminTheDreamWizard.com