NWO: Depopulation forecast for western nations by 2025 (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Jim Crenshaw



Is this all part of the vaccines wiping out MILLIONS of people as part of the depopulation agenda of elitist satanists?