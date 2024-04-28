© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is a short summary of the book "Taming The Lion" that was published in 2009 by Amazon. It describes what happens to a young lady who is a citizen but grew up in another country. She was uneducated in the U.S.. The book describes the pitfalls spiritually that resulted in Satanic territory unwittingly for many years.