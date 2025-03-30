Faith Inspires Action

Job and Abraham exercised faith in God even though they did not understand why they were facing such difficulties. Jesus said we should strive to be like children because adults tend to think they have things figured out and it becomes necessary to unlearn “what they know,” putting away preconceived ideas, and believing that all things are possible with God.

Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. It is possible to have verbal and mental faith, but faith must also be tangible. Faith must work, produce and be visible. This means that when God asks you to do a seemingly impossible task, you step out of your comfort zone and put your faith into action. God may ask you to do something and your initial reaction will be absolutely not! Not in a million years!

This is exactly what God did with Abraham when He asked him to sacrifice Isaac. Yet Abraham was justified by his works and considered righteous in the eyes of God because his faith was concrete. You want to get to the point where feelings and circumstances don’t matter anymore and you simply say, “Okay God.”

FEBRUARY 16, 2020

