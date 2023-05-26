The Flying Scroll Dream 5-26-23 @ 12:08; 2:35 & 7:42am

A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ Son of the living God Jehovah concerning the Flying Scroll of Judgment from Zechariah 5 & Ezekiel 2:9-10; 3:1-3 being opened.

When I say, "demons we can't cast out," in my prayer, I am referring to those spirits/demons inside people who don't want them cast out because if I do, then this will allow 7 more to come into them. So, I simply bound them still though still connected to the people rendering them useless against us instead of casting them out in Jesus' name."



John 9:39 And Jesus said, For judgment I am come into this world, that they which see not might see; and that they which see might be made blind.

Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com

Mailing address: PO Box 5133, Cleveland Tn.37320

For Prayer email:

[email protected]

Donate Link:

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Free eBooks Download:

eBook/Transcripts | My Lovely Jesus (mylovelyjesusministry.com)



Social Platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024

Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e

Main YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

2nd backup YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCstNYV51inYVJq3VQuXmw-Q

The Jump: https://plm4.app.link/QianoJwGkxb

Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/

Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell

Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271