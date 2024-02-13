Hours To Transport Dead': 'Very Large Ambush' Attack On IDF In Gaza, Claims Arab, Israeli Media

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli forces reportedly suffered large casualties in a "very large" ambush in Gaza's Khan Younis, reports KAN broadcaster. The report claimed that the situation is very difficult in the southeast of Khan Younis. Separately, Al-Quds brigades claimed to have ambushed Israeli troops in the region. The group said its fighters bombarded an IDF command and control post with heavy mortar shells. Watch for more.
Mirrored - Hindustan Times