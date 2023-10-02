💥Look at the Volume of Syrian Oil THEFT by the US Occupation Forces in One Day

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥Just look at the volume of Syrian oil theft by the US occupation forces.
And that's just ONE convoy in ONE day alone.
Here's a recent article, Sept 11:
Syria demands UN hold Washington accountable for oil-theft operations.
“US officials [must] be held accountable for the looting, and the US government [must] be obliged to pay compensation, end the illegal presence of US forces, and return the lands it occupies and the oil and gas fields to the Syrian state,” a letter from the Syrian foreign ministry addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reads. MORE AT LINK:
https://new.thecradle.co/articles/syria-demands-un-hold-washington-accountable-for-oil-theft-operations