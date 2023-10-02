💥Look at the Volume of Syrian Oil THEFT by the US Occupation Forces in One Day

💥Just look at the volume of Syrian oil theft by the US occupation forces.

And that's just ONE convoy in ONE day alone.

Here's a recent article, Sept 11:

Syria demands UN hold Washington accountable for oil-theft operations.

“US officials [must] be held accountable for the looting, and the US government [must] be obliged to pay compensation, end the illegal presence of US forces, and return the lands it occupies and the oil and gas fields to the Syrian state,” a letter from the Syrian foreign ministry addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reads. MORE AT LINK:

https://new.thecradle.co/articles/syria-demands-un-hold-washington-accountable-for-oil-theft-operations











