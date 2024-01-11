Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Fani's Affair? Fauci Lies. Juan Being Rescheduled. B2T Show Jan 10, 2024
channel image
Blessed To Teach
450 Subscribers
82 views
Published a month ago

Juan O'Savin LIVE. Fani's Affair? Fauci Lies.

Dr. Ardis Cub Experience:

https://thedrardisshow.com/the-ardis-club-experience/

Use Promo Code B2T to save 10% off your order

Biblical Healing Oil! Frankincense and Myrrh!

https://kureitnow.com

Additional 20% off with Coupon Code: B2T


Protect your assets now with Gold & Silver:

https://kirkelliottphd.com/B2T

Free consultation at 720.605.3900!


Glutathione antioxidant swish!

https://btt.neumi.com/home

Neumi’s breakthrough technology


See B2T Deals in the store here:

https://neighborhood.social/pcustomsponsor/

Use Code: B2T


Java Boost Coffee - CupAHealth

https://cupahealth.myshopify.com

25% Discount for 2 Bags. Use Code: B2T


Grass-Fed & Finished Freeze Dried Raw Beef!

https://griddownchowdown.com

Use Discount Code: B2T


Get Filtered pH-Balanced Living Water!

https://www.vollara.com/productdetail/LivingWater/?u=B2T

Filtered and Balanced Immediately.


Become a B2T Ministries Partner!

Text “give” to 833.209.2393 or click:

https://blessed2teach.com/donations


Visit Patriot Companies in the B2T Store:

https://blessed2teach.com/store

Natural Health and Patriot Companies


PREPARE with emergency food and water:

https://preparewithrick.com

In stock and shipping quickly!


Written Prayer Request Wall

https://b2tneighborhood.com/groups/177/


Join us Backstage! Now Free for new members!

https://blessed2teach.mykajabi.com/backstage

Join us 6 days a week!


Get free SHOW NOTES! Visit the B2T website and sign up for Show Notes at: https://blessed2teach.com/


Join the FREE Christian Patriot Platform!

https://b2tneighborhood.com

Join a Prayer & Support Zoom Group Here:

http://b2tneighborhood.com/groups/category/19/prayer-support-zoom-active/


#TruthNews

#ChristianPatriots

#RickB2T

#B2TNeighborhood

Keywords
qanongreat awakeningblessed to teach

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket