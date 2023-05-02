BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SENDING OUT THE DISCIPLES LUKE 9:1-17
Calvary Melbourne Australia
Calvary Melbourne Australia
112 followers
6 views • 05/02/2023

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 9:1-17. At that time, there was a popular idea about the period of the Messiah. The people thought that it would include a splendid dinner (Revelation 19:7). The Jews believed that the Messiah would feed them with special food from heaven. God fed the Israelites in the desert in this way (Exodus 16). John 6:15 says that the miracle of the bread and fish made the crowd believe that Jesus was the Messiah. So, they tried to make him king.

Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au


Keywords
jesus christmessiahalmighty god
