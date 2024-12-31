BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Soldiers returned from Ukrainian captivity
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
75 views • 6 months ago

Russian Defense Ministry shows a video of soldiers returned from Ukrainian captivity. 

⚡️ On 30 December, 150 Russian servicemen were returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime as a result of the negotiation process.
In return, 150 AFU POW were handed over.
At present, all Russian servicemen are on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, where they are provided with the necessary psychological and medical assistance, as well as an opportunity to contact their relatives.
All released servicemen will be taken to the Russian Federation for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Defence Ministry.
During the return of the Russian servicemen from captivity, humanitarian mediation efforts were provided by the United Arab Emirates.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
