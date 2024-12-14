Gibeonites, Sin, “Christian Nationalism”, MIZ Erin Morrow(-)Hawley, Luigi Mangione, Kiss Clot-Shot

CTB 2024-12-13 Luigi Mangione—Vatican Assassin

Topic list:

* When Jesuits become Gibeonites.

* If you’re Born Again and living right, can Satan use you powerfully?

* Sine waves and sin.

* What do ADVENTISTS think “Christian Nationalism” is?

* “Live by the sword, die by the sword”: Nelson Mandella re-wrote all Johnny’s Bibles.

* Two NY Times females on the far-Left spotlight MIZZ Erin Morrow(-)Hawley and her “fight against Missouri chickens”.

* What is the “Conservative” ideal of womanhood?

* The new far-Left grammar.

* When the (Conservitard) Right is wrong: fighting for the right to torture animals and make money.

* Are rodeos “conservative”?

* The “Daily Beast” says “Josh” Hawley is a “Bible-thumping Catholic”. Is Owen Lavine right?

* On debating Jesuits.

* Why “Attorneys General” shoot into higher office.

* Luigi Mangione: when Vatican Assassins bring us “justice” with dreaded “ghost guns”.

* When the Machine questioned Catholic-Jew Navy SEAL Eric Greitens’ loyalty.

* Chiam Witz says that if you refused the clot-shot, you’re selfish.

