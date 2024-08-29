© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Truth Bomb Mary, Anthony Brian Logan: Ivermectin, ACLJ/Sekulow: Shocking, Dr Steve Turley: DESPERATE | EP1305 - Highlights Begin 08/29/2024 8:00 PM EDST
https://rumble.com/v5cuzq1-ep1305.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Truth Bomb Mary 08/29 - Pfizer Funded Facebook Founder$ Are Frauds (Still Funding the Leftists in 2024) Part 3
https://rumble.com/embed/v5adn3x/?pub=2trvx
Anthony Brian Logan 08/29 - FDA Lawyer EXPOSES Feds For Trying To BAN Ivermectin!
ACLJ - Sekulow 08/29 - Shocking Details in Jack Smith Latest Filing Against Trump
https://rumble.com/embed/v5af63x/?pub=2trvx
Dr Steve Turley 08/29 - DESPERATE Jack Smith Just DESTROYED Kamala's Campaign!!!
https://rumble.com/embed/v5aduqq/?pub=2trvx
