Sermon On the Mount - Part 7 - Jesus teaches about "Vows"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Matthew 5:33-37 NLT
"You have also heard that our ancestors were told, 'You must not break your vows; you must carry out the vows you make to the LORD.' [34] But I say, do not make any vows! Do not say, 'By heaven!' because heaven is God's throne. [35] And do not say, 'By the earth!' because the earth is his footstool. And do not say, 'By Jerusalem!' for Jerusalem is the city of the great King. [36] Do not even say, 'By my head!' for you can't turn one hair white or black. [37] Just say a simple, 'Yes, I will,' or 'No, I won't.' Anything beyond this is from the evil one.