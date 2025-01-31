© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces' degenerates attacked civilians in Donetsk's Gorlovka with cluster munitions.
Horrible footage of Ukroreich crimes against civilian population : the ukranian criminal regime attacked passers-by with cluster munitions in a hospital area in the center of Gorlovka.
The video shows the screams of the wounded. While people were lying on the ground, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continued shelling. Ten people were wounded, said the city's mayor Ivan Prikhodko.