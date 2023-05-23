BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MAJOR STUMBLING BLOCK to my Faith. False dates/Setters.My ERROR before God I Repent.
For years Many false visions deferred my hope and it led me to become bitter at God & Blame God. I was so angry/Frustrated after 10 years of chronic many failing visions that were not mine I ERRORED!! I said God was not true/Terrible ERROR on my part and of the FLESH. God is NOT a fool & NOT a liar. I DID REPENT! I was convicted that all these false date setters MADE GOD be framed to look like a liar & Fool Saying He Saith this/that WHEN GOD HAS NOT SENT THEM. See Ezekiel 13. Sunset video from May 20th 2023 I filmed in Oklahoma. No one KNOWS the DAY OR HOUR. I am a man not without sin so I am a liar & a fool to SIN LIKE THAT. I Repent.


