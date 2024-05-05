ALEX JONES [2 of 2] Sunday 5/5/24 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ALEX JONES SHOW [PODCAST] Sunday 5/5/24
MARTIAL LAW ALERT: 42% OF AMERICANS SAY CIVIL WAR IMMINENT, ALEX JONES WARNS THE THREAT IS REAL
Today's topics include Trump calling out Democrats' "Gestapo" tactics to win 2024 election and GOP senators rejecting Joe Biden's plan to resettle Palestinian refugees in the U.S.
Meanwhile, major poll shows more Americans believe civil war more likely under Biden than Trump -- tune in!
