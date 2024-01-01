SELF PHYSICAL EXAMS DR JOEL WALLACH RADIO
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://infohealthnews.com/dead-doctors-dont-lie-show-radio-show/
#sideeffects #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing self physical exams. Contend with the high price of healthcare people should consider doing their own physical exams to save money. Asserting that everything that is done in a doctors office can be done safely at home. Outlining several tests that can been purchased at the drug store and done at home.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article about a Danish study on breast cancer treatments. The study found that one third of breast cancer patients are treated unnecessarily. Doc points out a previous study that found 61% of mammograms result in false positives. Leading to women being harmed by unnecessary screen tests, surgeries, radiation and chemotherapy.
Callers Katheryn has a friend diagnosed with MS (multiple sclerosis).
Trudy's grandson has been diagnosed with gall stones.
Larry has a friend with chronic nose bleeds.
Tom is having difficulty controlling his blood pressure.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.