HUTCHISON EFFECT 〰 HIGH FREQUENCY RADIO WAVES CAUSE WATER TO FOAM UP

In this video I have posted the 2007 Hutchison Effect plastic boat experiment and condensed it in half to highlight the super high frequency 7 GHz radio waves causing the water to vibrate chaotically until it literally froths up into an all encompassing foam. The plastic warship and the aluminum Red Bull can are also thrown around aggressively, and several times spark up into fumes. I asked John Hutchison about the temperature of the water and boat, and he said both of them were of normal temperature and neither gave off any significant heat. Fascinating stuff!





Links to videos used and more info:





- Hutchison Effect hard drive: https://mes.fm/hutchison

- Videos are in the folders: 2000s Hutchison / 2007

- Unedited 2007 Hutchison Footage: https://youtu.be/CbiHmfWoExM

- 1 Hour of the Famous Plastic Boat on Water Experiment: https://youtu.be/hBfqjBSItj0

- Thin metal rod is an unattached piece of aluminum, and radio frequency range is at 7 Gigahertz or 4.3 cm wavelength: https://snipboard.io/rdk1ph.jpg

- Sharp points can cause high voltage, super high frequency, or high electrostatic discharge in the form of fire-like fire: https://x.com/i/grok/share/FfqBbily2QDG7oDVvpJSHH72p

- X-band radio frequency range is between 7.0 to 11.2 GHz: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/X_band

- Radio Frequency Bands: https://terasense.com/terahertz-technology/radio-frequency-bands/

- Boat and water felt normal, no significant heating occurred. Tom Sky felt sick and had to go to the hospital in 2008 during Hutchison Effect experiments: https://snipboard.io/HDOruj.jpg

- John Hutchison Official YouTube @HutchisonEffect https://www.youtube.com/@HutchisonEffect





Timestamps:





- 2007 footage of plastic boat floating on water inside a container with a Red Bull can: 0:00

- Fumes, sparks, and electrical fire occur when Red Bull can contacts plastic boat: 0:07

- Water vibrating and jumping, and plastic boat and can start moving: 0:32

- More fuming from the same spot on the boat: 0:56

- Misty fog appears: 1:30

- Close up view of the boat and can. Super chaotic water vibrations and water jumping or levitating, then frothing up. Spark gap bursts of light appear (spark gap not shown): 2:52

- Water foaming / frothing has reached a maximum: 12:06

- Mist / fog appears again: 12:18





Video screenshots and playlist:





- Screenshots: https://peakd.com/hive-128780/@mes/okvxltmy

- Hutchison Effect playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLai3U8-WIK0GlfVj5AYNtbF688pr8fk9X .





------------------------------------------------------





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iWd_ubhsGoU