BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. David Martin’s 2nd Address to the European Union Parliament (Sep 13, 2023)
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
1443 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
707 views • 09/19/2023

Dr. David Martin’s 2nd speech to the European Union Parliament, delivered on September 13, 2023, concerning the World Health Organization (WHO) and the pandemic response.


Dr. David Martin: “Until we treat this as a criminal conspiracy, of criminal racketeers, resulting in global terrorism for the purpose of profiteering and murder… Until we have that conversation we are having the wrong conversation. Because, we are not here to debate the merits of a modified agreement for a criminal racketeering organization. We are here to end the criminal organization itself. This is my call to every single person on this planet. Don’t just limit the power of the WHO. Destroy the WHO.”


Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/VaXmiCo5MXck/

Keywords
current eventspoliticscrimeparliamentconspiracywhopandemiccrimes against humanityeuspeechmass murderworld health organizationdavid martincovidplandemic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy