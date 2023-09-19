Dr. David Martin’s 2nd Address to the European Union Parliament (Sep 13, 2023)

Dr. David Martin’s 2nd speech to the European Union Parliament, delivered on September 13, 2023, concerning the World Health Organization (WHO) and the pandemic response.





Dr. David Martin: “Until we treat this as a criminal conspiracy, of criminal racketeers, resulting in global terrorism for the purpose of profiteering and murder… Until we have that conversation we are having the wrong conversation. Because, we are not here to debate the merits of a modified agreement for a criminal racketeering organization. We are here to end the criminal organization itself. This is my call to every single person on this planet. Don’t just limit the power of the WHO. Destroy the WHO.”





Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/VaXmiCo5MXck/