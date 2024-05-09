Self-Replicating Nanobots Found In Both The Vaxxed & UnVaxxed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gray Goo Scenario?
* Laws were never put in place to protect the public from misuse of nanotechnology.
* It was patented and deployed to billions of people without their knowledge in 2020.
* Self-assembly and self-replication seem to be the same technology when it comes to nano-robots.
* This was considered to be the greatest danger re: use of this technology.
* The event is worldwide — and there is no agency set up to put out this fire.
* Our governments aren’t even discussing the problem; and perpetrators are planning another nanobot deployment w/ fake pandemic.
* If we the people cannot unite and stand together now, then what exactly are we?
Reese Reports | 9 May 2024
https://rumble.com/v4u39su-self-replicating-nanobots-found-in-both-the-vaxxed-and-unvaxxed.html