“The Israeli Army is one of the well-trained, Armed Terrorist Organizations in the World - Their Goal is Terrorism"
63 views • 10/26/2023

Israeli writer Miko Peled:

💬 “The Israeli army is one of the well-trained, armed terrorist organizations in the world. They have generals, nice uniforms. But their goal is terrorism. One example:

In 2017, Israel launched an attack on Gaza. This is the most shameful day for the Jewish people. On the first day of twenty-one they dropped 100 tons of bombs. Gaza is the most densely populated place in the world. Eight hundred thousand children live there. They all ended up on the streets. If this isn't terrorism, then I don't know what is.”

Adding:

Palestinian Ministry of Health:

 📌7028 martyrs, including 2913 children and 1709 women, in Gaza since the start of the Israeli aggression.

📌Israeli violations against the health system led to the martyrdom of 101 health personnel

The Israeli occupation committed 731 massacres against families, claiming 5,224 martyrs.

📌The occupation deliberately targeted 57 health institutions and put 12 hospitals and 32 care centers out of service.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
