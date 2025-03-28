Maduro SLAMS Marco Rubio

Maduro (President of Venezuela) SLAMS Marco Rubio:

"Then that imbecile Marco Rubio comes out threatening Venezuela from Guyana.

No one threatens Venezuela. Because this is the homeland of the Liberators. This is the homeland of Bolívar, asshole."

Adding more from Maduro, March 29th:

Nicolás Maduro spoke with the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, on March 26, and with the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, this Friday, March 28, to request the intervention of these organizations in the defense of the guarantees of the 238 Venezuelan migrants deported by the United States and sent to a maximum security prison in El Salvador.

➡️In both conversations, President Maduro emphasized the need for the United Nations system to make a firm commitment to guaranteeing the rights of Venezuelan migrants, ensuring compliance with international law, especially that which protects people on the move, the Maduro administration said in a statement released Friday.

➡️With this request, Maduro hopes to secure the release of the 238 detainees in El Salvador, where they were transferred without due process and deprived of their right to defense.

➡️He compared the situation of the Venezuelans to the treatment of Jews under Adolf Hitler's Nazi regime during World War II.

➡️According to the statement, Guterres and Türk expressed their commitment to activating all available mechanisms to restore, as soon as possible, the flagrantly violated rights of Venezuelan migrants.



