🚨 Diddy is a “Dead Man Walking” says Legendary Comedian Eddie Griffin
“Every label, and executive, and MF’s in BlackRock, they got money over him — the first MF to kill him will get $100 Million Dollars to your favorite family members bank account…”
We’re all waiting for the other names involved… but Diddy ain’t gonna make it… and that will be the end of the story.
• He Predicts He Won’t Live Past September
• He also said Russel Simmons Ran Away to an Island somewhere 🏝️
Eddie Griffin seem awfully happy that Diddy went down…