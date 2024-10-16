The Greater Israel Project - Explained by Ken O'Keefe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ken O'Keefe says that this interview was his best ever. Ken explains the concept of 'The Greater Israel Project' and the balkanization of surrounding countries as a means of destabilizing them.
The Greater Israel project consists in weakening and eventually fracturing neighboring Arab states as part of a US-Israeli expansionist project, with the support of NATO and Saudi Arabia.
https://illuminatiexposed.home.blog/2021/01/23/greater-israel-the-zionist-plan-for-the-middle-east/
Mirrored - MediaGiant
