REMOVE Your Kids From ALL Schools NOW!!!

Since many of you are wondering why your children hate you and are constantly calling you things like racist and transphobic, it's because you've been foolish enough to let them stay in the Canadian and American School boards. The public school boards are not teaching them anything other than disgusting perverted nonsense. Then your kids who believe this disgusting crap to be true come home and want to try to sell you on it. If you know better you of course are going to argue it and that's when your kids will decide for a fact that they hate you until they enter the Age of Reason which may not happen with the amount of estrogen that you're feeding them in canned foods.





You want to save your nuclear family pull your kids out of school and start homeschooling them immediately. There is no such thing in North America as education any longer only indoctrination and it's your fault if your kids are still going to these institutions. Wise up or your kids are going to walk.





