Rally at Queen Victoria Market

The whole rally is broken down into parts, this being the second part, from Bourke Street and the speeches given at Queen Victoria Market. This way the viewer can watch a particular part of the rally from a shorter video. Each video carries powerful messages that may or may not be repeated at another venue of our Melbourne rally, Saturday 5 August 2023.