Nothing for US - Billions for Everyone Else

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
April 17, 2024 - Congress is ready to give away $95 billion, while refusing to fix the border or FIRE the guy in charge. Let's look at the details of the CRUSHING flow of illegals to US airports, the MONEY going to Ukraine, and the censorship industry that has conservatives in its cross hairs.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Newsletters:
LoriColley.Substack.com
PrayingCitizen.Wordpress.com