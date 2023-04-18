BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🆘Bentley🆘Dies tomorrow 4/19 @harris county Houston TX (after being abandoned @ an apt for 2 weeks) way to go Texas the worst state for killing healthy pets @YOUR expense
Amanie K9
Amanie K9
38 views • 04/18/2023

Update - Bentley was saved at the last minute . That’s what you call a Hail Mary Bentley is a sweetheart ♥️He Loves Balls and people . Can anyone be his hero ? Pls share and network before we lose another precious life in Houston . Oh, and they’re getting a $47 MILLION a handout this year. BARC Houston also has 14 PUPPIES on their kill list tomorrow . Demand an independent audit from the attorney general ! Where is the “greatness” of Texas you have the highest kill rates in the nation ! 

Keywords
murderfraudanimal welfarepetstaxpayer fraud
