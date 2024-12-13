2nd Amendment: Founders' Blueprint to Defeat Gun Control

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The natural right of self defence is one of our most essential rights, part of the first law of nature. But that hasn’t stopped governments from violating it. So the founders told us over and over that it’s up to us - the people of the states - to protect and defend our own constitution and our own liberty - whether the government likes it, or not. In this episode, we’re applying their principles and strategy to protect and defend the 2nd Amendment from federal violations.
Path to Liberty: December 13, 2024