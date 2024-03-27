BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Wine...healthy or not?
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
49 followers
92 views • 03/27/2024

My Deep Dive into the True World of Wine

In this podcast episode, I take a comprehensive look into the complex world of wine, discussing the stark contrast between 'dead' and 'living' wines as well as the distinctions between commercial and natural types. I emphasize the importance of understanding what wine labels truly tell us, the role and impact of additives and sulfites in wine, and the misleading practices prevalent in the wine industry. I highlight the environmental and health impacts of conventional wine production, such as pesticide use and GMOs. I delve into the merits of dry farming and the advantages of natural winemaking, advocating for support of small, genuine wine producers for a cleaner, more eco-friendly wine experience. Furthermore, I uncover the lack of transparency in wine labeling, shedding light on hidden additives and procedures that can influence wine quality and consumer well-being. The episode wraps up with me urging listeners to make informed wine selections, highlighting the distinct and natural qualities of wines produced authentically.


00:00 Welcome to the Reality of Health Podcast: A Deep Dive into Wine

01:31 Unveiling the Types of Wine: Dead vs. Living

01:57 The Truth About Organic and Natural Wines

02:19 Decoding Wine Labels: What They Really Tell You

03:06 The Dark Side of Wine Production and Labeling

04:03 Exploring Natural Wines: What Makes Them Different?

05:08 The Environmental Impact of Wine Production

06:16 Dry Farming: A Sustainable Approach to Winemaking

13:52 The Misleading World of Expensive vs. Cheap Wines

15:58 The Subjectivity of Wine Tasting and Awards

17:25 Diving Into the Wine Making Process

17:58 The Shift from Craft to Commercial Wine Making

18:22 Understanding Natural vs. Conventional Wine

19:58 Choosing the Right Wine: Tips and Recommendations

23:01 The Impact of Chemicals on Vineyards and Soil

26:25 Exploring Wine Additives and Their Effects

27:48 The Art of Wine Fining and Its Alternatives

31:52 The Controversy of Wine Additives and Natural Wine Advocacy

35:02 Concluding Thoughts on Wine Selection

Keywords
healthenvironmentfarmingorganicnaturalconventionalvineyardfermentationwineadditivessulfites
