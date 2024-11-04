© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
【NFSC 2nd Anniversary 】06/04/2022 Mr. Bannon expresses with emotion that the achievements of the NFSC in the past two years are incomparable and that we have proved that the CCP's claim that the Chinese cannot handle freedom and cannot govern themselves is a lie, and that the only way for the Chinese people to achieve freedom lies on the shoulders of the young generation of the NFSC.