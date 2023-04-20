BIG ARGUMENT!! Project Paperclip & Nazi Control Today of the Secret Space Program - Part 3 of 5

Alfred Lambremont Weber exploded at Brian Ruhe again!! He yells, "SHUT UP!!!" and calls Brian ignorant, "for fuck's sake!" "Christ sake!" The others get involved and it's tense. Diane Chase has Brian's back as she is wise to the truth.Alfred Weber is well known in the UFO community and has made hundreds of videos relating to the "bad Nazis'" secret space program. On Dec. 4, 2021, I held this Zoom meeting with 15 people. I am opposed to the thesis I was giving the talk about. This was the talk description:

Project Paperclip & Nazi Control Today of the Secret Space Program

In this meeting we will discuss with Brian the evidence that the US brought 1000 Nazi rocket scientists and engineers over during Project Paperclip and that these Nazis took over the reverse engineering of UFOs. Sources for this are:

Steven Greer, Laura Eisenhower, former Defense Minister Paul Hellyer, Corey Goode, Michael Salla, Jim Marrs, Robert Sepehr, Peter Levenda, William Thompkins, David Hatcher Childress and Dan Willis.

Many of these people claim that today these Nazis control the highest powers within the US military. In this video, his last, former Defense Minister Paul Hellyer states that these Nazi white supremacists must not be allowed to decide the fate of billions of lives.

“Liberation! The Economics of Hope”

https://www.youtube.com/watch

v=dL4NbokoVtY&ab_channel=PaulHellyer

Go to 21:53 to hear these remarks.





Please do your own research, share your ideas and be part of this video.





This is a FAIR USE of the thumbnail image used with our photos added to it.





Thank you to Fred for video editing.





If you love this content, love that it’s free for everyone, please consider doing some volunteer work or making a donation. Please click “Like”, Subscribe and share! You have my permission to copy and post my videos and promote this channel on your own social media connections and email lists to spread the message.

Join us at https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

Please phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B on Studio B at https://revolution.radio/

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://www.brianruhe.ca/ongoing-blog/

https://tv.gab.com/channel/Brian_Ruhe

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

MP3 audios at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

Sensitive videos on: https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b

My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent