"He's Not Human" - PBD & Joe Rogan Discuss 2024 Election Possibilities

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"He's Not Human" - Patrick Bet David & Joe Rogan Discuss 2024 Election Possibilities
In this short clip, Patrick Bet-David and Joe Rogan discuss their predictions for the 2024 presidential election.
Visit our website:
https://valuetainment.com/
Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/2aPEwD4