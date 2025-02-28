BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
❗️Zelensky 'DOESN'T HAVE THE CARDS,' should say 'I wanna make peace'' – Trump
❗️Zelensky 'DOESN'T HAVE THE CARDS,' should say 'I wanna make peace'' – Trump

Adding: 

What Western media are writing after the scandal in the White House - the public quarrel between Trump and Zelensky.

▪️ The Telegraph: "This is beyond the worst-case scenario for Ukraine. A diplomatic disaster."

▪️Bild: "Scandal in front of the whole world. Trump kicked out Zelensky."

▪️ CNN: "It was a completely unprecedented moment in the recent history of the US presidency - a foreign wartime guest was repeatedly reprimanded by his American hosts."

▪️ Politico: "Trump and Vance have attacked Zelensky. He arrived in Washington optimistic that signing the mineral deal President Trump wanted would stabilize their relationship. Turns out he was ambushed."

▪️ Sky News: "Everything was ready for the signing of the agreement, after which there was supposed to be a press conference. Tables were set up, pens were already on them. Everything fell apart."

▪️ Peter Baker, New York Times: “I’ve been covering the White House since 1996. In all that time, there has never been a meeting in the Oval Office in front of the cameras like this one. Never before has an American president lectured the leader of an ally in public.”

Tusk

