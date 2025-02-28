© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Zelensky 'DOESN'T HAVE THE CARDS,' should say 'I wanna make peace'' – Trump
Adding:
What Western media are writing after the scandal in the White House - the public quarrel between Trump and Zelensky.
▪️ The Telegraph: "This is beyond the worst-case scenario for Ukraine. A diplomatic disaster."
▪️Bild: "Scandal in front of the whole world. Trump kicked out Zelensky."
▪️ CNN: "It was a completely unprecedented moment in the recent history of the US presidency - a foreign wartime guest was repeatedly reprimanded by his American hosts."
▪️ Politico: "Trump and Vance have attacked Zelensky. He arrived in Washington optimistic that signing the mineral deal President Trump wanted would stabilize their relationship. Turns out he was ambushed."
▪️ Sky News: "Everything was ready for the signing of the agreement, after which there was supposed to be a press conference. Tables were set up, pens were already on them. Everything fell apart."
▪️ Peter Baker, New York Times: “I’ve been covering the White House since 1996. In all that time, there has never been a meeting in the Oval Office in front of the cameras like this one. Never before has an American president lectured the leader of an ally in public.”
