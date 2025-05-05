BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1041 who do you listen to?





BIBLE: Romans 10:12-18 Faith comes by hearing.





SYNOPSIS: We are living in the time the prophet Dani’el wrote about in chapter 12. The time of the great explosion of knowledge. What the events that the lockdown of 2019/2020 taught us is; you cannot trust the old time news agencies. Since then there has been an explosion of knowledge on the internet in every area including faith. With that comes great opportunities for truth and sadly errors to get into the world. Today we ask the question who do you listen to and how that will affect your eternity.





VERSES: Romans 10:12-18 Faith comes by hearing. Luke 8:9-21 Pay attention to how you hear. Kohelet (Ecc) 12:13-14 GOD’S MESSAGE. Dani’el (Dan) 12:1-4 an explosion of knowledge. Ya’akov (James) 2:14-18 are you listening to the right show.





www.BGMCTV.org