Story of 4 Year Old Girl Using Bioscan and Tesla Med Bed Video 1

Listen to a story with a 5 year old girl using the Baxtar Bioscanner and Tesla Med Bed and the reaction her mom got from the physical therapist after not seeing her for 2 weeks! Amazing story part 1 with Andrea from Wild Horsel Wellness Spa Sheridan Wyoming.





Learn more about the Tesla Med Bed and Bioscanning systems at the links below.

https://healthylifetechnology.com/products/baxstar-bioscanner





https://healthylifetechnology.com/products/tesla-med-bed-hyperbaric-oxygen-chamber





Contact Andrea at Wildhorse Wellness Spa to schedule a visit to use this technology at

https://www.wildhorsewellnesssspa.com