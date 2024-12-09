Stout Sunday: Energy City Chocolate Coconut Macaroon Imperial Stout 4.5/5*

Running 10.0 for the ABV sub 20for the IBUs and the SRM by my eye is a solid 99.

Dirty, sweet and fully deserving of the designationof Pastry Stout she's still pretty nice.

Couldn't have more than one but the one is tasty.

Thanks for coming by and having dessert after a long week with us.

Salud` Cuz

Skal!

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://rumble.com/beerandgear/