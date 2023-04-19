Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.25mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html





Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html





How to Perform the Iodine Patch Test - https://bit.ly/3RyitSM

Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC

The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3Bcc225





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





Iodine Deficiency Causes Poor Digestion & Low Stomach Acid





Something a lot of people are unaware of is that being deficient in Iodine which is an essential mineral for the body will induce poor digestion, assimilation, elimination, and low stomach acid production.





In this video, I talk extensively about all of the above, why being deficient in Iodine impairs all of the digestive functions, why you need to supplement with Iodine, why I recommend mega doses of Iodine, and much more.





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/